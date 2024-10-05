Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $10.57. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.41.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
