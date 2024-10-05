Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by Dbs Bank

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.
Get Our Latest Report on Baidu
Baidu Stock Up 1.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.2% in the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Baidu by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.