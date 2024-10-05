Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by Dbs Bank

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Get Baidu alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Baidu

Baidu Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu stock opened at $110.46 on Thursday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.2% in the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Baidu by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.