Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Lifted to Hold at Citigroup

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. Derwent London has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $30.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

