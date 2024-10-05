Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Lifted to Hold at Citigroup

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Derwent London Stock Performance
Shares of Derwent London stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. Derwent London has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $30.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61.
Derwent London Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.