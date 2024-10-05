Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Invests $383,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,666,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.