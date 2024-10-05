Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,682,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,660,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jabil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,058,000 after buying an additional 106,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,463,000 after buying an additional 310,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,404,000 after buying an additional 702,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $119.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.06. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,981.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,554. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

