Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.55.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $317.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.