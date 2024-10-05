Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,110 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,509 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,495,000 after acquiring an additional 299,029 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,698,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,727,000 after acquiring an additional 269,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,629,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BN stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $54.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BN. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.59.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

