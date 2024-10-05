Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Workday by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Workday by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 345,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,410,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Workday by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Workday by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $240.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $13,605,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,483,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,123 shares of company stock worth $94,376,699 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

