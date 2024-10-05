Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,725 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.