Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Invests $609,000 in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 78,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

