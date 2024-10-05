Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Has $809,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $109,382,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Copart by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500,466 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Copart by 43.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,862,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,292 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,781 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.