Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 115,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 50,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,210 shares of company stock worth $6,337,801. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

