Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,703 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Westwind Capital raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 504,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $67.59 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.71 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $527.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

