Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $101.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.38. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

