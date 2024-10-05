Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. EastGroup Properties accounts for about 0.9% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 95,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 280,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 64,984 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $180.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day moving average is $175.14. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.48%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.