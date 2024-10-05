Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $111.04 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $198,102.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,338,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,507 shares of company stock valued at $11,654,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

