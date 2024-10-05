Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 78,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

