Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 29.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WIT. Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Investec cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Wipro Price Performance

Wipro stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $7.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

