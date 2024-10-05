Private Client Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,844,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,496,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,668,000 after acquiring an additional 232,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 752,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,198,000 after acquiring an additional 85,018 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $58.78 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

