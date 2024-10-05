iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 101,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 105,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,303 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $84.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

