Private Client Services LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Private Client Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after buying an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,134 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

