Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 362 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 319,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 837.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 189,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 169,014 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,422,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $90.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.26.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

