Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 1.8% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,169.38.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,066.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,134.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,012.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $46.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

