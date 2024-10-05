First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) is Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. First Horizon makes up approximately 3.2% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Horizon worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 306.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

