Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 32,588.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,690,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,060,000 after acquiring an additional 94,966 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146,165 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,932,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,038,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,231,000 after acquiring an additional 165,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $95.39 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.53.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

