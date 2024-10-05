Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.1% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,687 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $197,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 225,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,986,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $240.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.40 and a 200 day moving average of $200.86. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.