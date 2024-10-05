Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $167.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

