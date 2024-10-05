Apella Capital LLC Sells 2,827 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 101,694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $677,000. Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.