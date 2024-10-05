CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Sells 1,013 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

