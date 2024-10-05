CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Has $5.66 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.9% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

