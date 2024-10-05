Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $11.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SHO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,326,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,114,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 236,708 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,818,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after buying an additional 51,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,767,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 1,389,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.