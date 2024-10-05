Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$120.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$120.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$123.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 7,908 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.16, for a total transaction of C$886,977.10. In related news, Senior Officer Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 7,908 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.16, for a total value of C$886,977.10. Also, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total transaction of C$1,562,007.97. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$124.30 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$121.15.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C($0.08). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of C$8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.23 billion. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0223814 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

