Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target at $33.22

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,571,000 after buying an additional 3,283,965 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,879,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,019,000 after buying an additional 402,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after buying an additional 1,419,503 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,996,000 after buying an additional 1,046,105 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after buying an additional 1,998,012 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

