MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 9th

Shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, October 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 8th.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of HOLO opened at $0.25 on Friday. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Trading of MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) by 1,122.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 7.21% of MicroCloud Hologram worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

