Critical Analysis: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) versus Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $330.24 million 14.24 -$28.24 million ($0.02) -1,014.50 Titan Pharmaceuticals $180,000.00 26.79 -$5.57 million N/A N/A

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Titan Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Titan Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADMA Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics 10.53% 38.79% 17.35% Titan Pharmaceuticals N/A -87.90% -75.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ADMA Biologics and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.61%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics



ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

