Private Client Services LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 119,960 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

