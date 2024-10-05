Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $183.56.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

