Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 96,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

