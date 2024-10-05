Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hubbell by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $425.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.78. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $433.03. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.88.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

