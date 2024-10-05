Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,495,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 852,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.92 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

