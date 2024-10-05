Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP)

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

KLIP stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.