Private Client Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.08 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

