Capital Market Strategies LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.62 and its 200 day moving average is $131.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

