Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,875 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,656 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,315 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,409,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,603,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $45.39 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

