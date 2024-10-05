Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $674.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

