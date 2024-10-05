Capital Market Strategies LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $299.61 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $309.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.77. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.