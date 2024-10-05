Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and traded as high as $13.58. Repsol shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 66,101 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on REPYY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Repsol Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Research analysts forecast that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Featured Stories

