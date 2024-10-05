Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Prairie Provident Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

Prairie Provident Resources Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Get Prairie Provident Resources alerts:

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.