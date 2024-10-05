Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (LON:HMSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Ltd (LON:HMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.77). Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.77), with a volume of 36,630 shares trading hands.

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Company Profile

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited, formerly BlueCrest AllBlue Fund Limited, is an investment company. The Funds’ investment objective is to seek to provide consistent returns with low volatility through an investment policy of investing substantially all of its assets in the Highbridge multi strategy fund (the Underlying Fund) or any successor vehicle of the Underlying Fund.

