TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 155,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 141,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.14.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

